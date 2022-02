COLUMBUS , Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a triple shooting on Bowie Avenue.

According to police, three people were shot in the 1500 block of Bowie Avenue at 11:40 p.m., on Thursday night.

Following the shooting, one male was listed in critical condition, another male in unknown condition, and one female suffered non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.