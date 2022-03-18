GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies announced charges against two brothers Thursday morning in the cold case homicide of Edward Goldsmith.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Goldsmith was shot and killed on January 19, 2013 outside a friend’s apartment on White Horse Road.

Edward Goldsmith (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Goldsmith was found in the parking lot of the apartments with at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said they have arrested and charged 32-year-old Bleshus Dravius McKinney with murder, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Deunte Jonmel McKinney, will also be charged. Deunte McKinney is currently serving a prison sentence at Kershaw Correctional Institution for attempted murder and several drug charges, according to prison records.

The two suspects are brothers, the sheriff’s office said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the shooting was the result of a dispute over illegal drugs. Lewis said the two suspects believed they had been ripped off.

“The McKinney brothers decided to meet up in an apartment complex and essentially lured Goldsmith there where he was ultimately shot and killed,” said Lewis.

Bleshus McKinney is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Sheriff Lewis said the arrest is the sixth successful case that cold case unit has been able to solve since it was founded in August 2020.

There are currently 92 cases assigned to the cold case unit, according to the sheriff’s office.