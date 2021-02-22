Brunswick woman sentenced for cashing deceased grandma’s Social Security checks

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Brunswick woman will spend five months in prison for cashing her grandma’s Social Security checks 18 years after her death.

According to David Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Stephanie Taylor, 60, illegally accrued $146,342 from 1998 to 2016.

She must repay the funds and serve three years of supervised release after completing her five-month prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered.

Estes says the excess payments were discovered during a routine review by the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

Taylor was charged and prosecuted for theft of government property by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Lee.