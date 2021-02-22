 

Brunswick woman sentenced for cashing deceased grandma’s Social Security checks

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Brunswick woman will spend five months in prison for cashing her grandma’s Social Security checks 18 years after her death.

According to David Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Stephanie Taylor, 60, illegally accrued $146,342 from 1998 to 2016.

She must repay the funds and serve three years of supervised release after completing her five-month prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered.

Estes says the excess payments were discovered during a routine review by the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

Taylor was charged and prosecuted for theft of government property by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Lee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 38°

Tuesday

70° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 39°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 46°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 72° 52°

Friday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 60% 68° 55°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 61°

Sunday

77° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

63°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

56°

8 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
1%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
2%
47°

44°

2 AM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

7 AM
Clear
4%
39°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories