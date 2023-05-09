COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two men suspected of burglary were arrested after police say they were caught stealing various materials from the old farmer’s market.

On May 1, officers noticed suspicious activity at 318 10th Avenue as they were finishing up an ATV detail in downtown Columbus.

Police say two men were found stripping copper and other materials.

According to police, more than $2,000 worth of material was recovered:

Blake Shortte, 35, and Sean Whitfield, 29, were both arrested on 2nd-degree burglary and possession of tools for commission of a crime.