ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire.

Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who claimed Williamson started the fire.

The man told deputies the fire started after Williamson came to live with the pair. She was kicked out of her residence, according to an arrest report. The man said he was getting ready for bed when heard a crash from Williamson’s room.

Shortly after, he smelled smoke and saw fire coming inside her room. The man then woke up his partner, grabbed their dog and fled the home. The pair told deputies Williamson was screaming “burn baby burn” as they left. They also said Williamson didn’t seem to be upset or angry with them prior to the fire.

The man ran back inside the home with a hose and put the fire out. Williamson fled the scene on foot, according to the arrest report.

The man told deputies he believe the fire was started in a trash can. A fire inspector also confirmed the fire was set intentionally. Williamson was later arrested after she returned to the home.

Williamson was charged with arson. According to the victims, Williamson previously threatened to set the home on fire.