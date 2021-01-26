 

California woman accused of questioning man’s immigration status, then attacking him with laptop

Crime

by: Liz Jassin,

Posted: / Updated:

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman accused of assaulting a man with a laptop in California was arrested Friday, and police said the attack was allegedly motivated by his nationality.

Officers responded around 8:00 p.m. in Palo Alto to find the victim but no suspect.

An investigation revealed that a man in his 50s of Middle Eastern descent was taking a phone call when 42-year-old Sarah Ann Neal approached him asking for money.

She questioned him about his immigration status and demanded to see his ID, according to the victim. When he refused, Neal allegedly started hitting him with a laptop.

The victim also said that Neal told him he was “the reason the country was going down,” and thinks her attack may have been motivated after hearing his accent while talking on the phone.

Police booked Neal into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and a hate crime. According to police, the victim did not require medical attention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

