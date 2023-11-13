GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child has been found after the vehicle they were in was reportedly stolen.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:39 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a McDonalds on Augusta Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle had had been left running and was unattended with a child inside.

Later in the evening deputies were called to Lakeside Road when a person found the missing child still in a child seat sitting on their porch.

The child is safe and unharmed. The sheriff’s office said it is still searching for the missing vehicle.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.