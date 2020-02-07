Carjacking suspect charged in crime spree across Alabama and Georgia

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office released new information on their arrest of Stephen Eugene Calhoun, as well as the list of charges he received in the county.

According to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith, Calhoun was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, as well as outstanding warrants and case investigations for offenses of hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Theft of Property (motor vehicle), Car Jacking, Attempted Kidnapping, Robbery, and Parole Violation out of the State of Alabama.

Sheriff Smith referred to Calhoun as an alleged multiple state fugitive for those charges, leveled by five law enforcement agencies across Alabama and Georgia.

According to Smith, Calhoun’s arrest all started with an early morning call asking deputies to check on a suspicious vehicle stopped on the side of the road in the 100 block of Amberwood Lane in Manchester, Ga.

A Meriwether County deputy arrived at the scene after a call to the Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. on Feb. 7. At the scene, the deputy found a black Honda Accord parked on the shoulder with its headlights on and the windows fogged up.

The deputy announced his presence to the car and asked that the vehicle occupant roll down their window, when the man inside told him “No, I have a gun.”

The deputy then took cover and called for back-up. While waiting, dispatch informed him that the car was stolen during a Feb. 6 carjacking in Atlanta.

When more law enforcement personnel arrived, the patrol sergeant negotiated with the man inside the Honda Accord and convinced him to place his handgun in the backseat and exit the car. The occupant was then identified as Stephen Eugene Calhoun, 47, of Dothan, Ala.

Calhoun was taken to Meriwether County Jail on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

With Calhoun in custody, deputies began a follow-up investigation and discovered that there were active arrests warrants for Calhoun from the Headland Police Department in Headland, Ala. for Theft of Property (motor vehicle), issued on Feb. 3.

Additionally, Dothan Police had a warrant issued for Calhoun’s arrest on Feb. 4 for Theft of Property, the Opelika Police Department had a warrant for his arrest for Car Jacking, Attempted Kidnapping, and Robbery dated for Feb. 5, and the Atlanta Police Department is sending detectives down to Meriwether County to file additional charges related to their investigation of a Hijacking of a Motor Vehicle and Armed Robbery.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has also issued a warrant for Calhoun for Violation of Parole.

Currently, Calhoun is being housed in the Meriwether County Jail without bond and will be transferred to the other jurisdictions on their charges as soon as possible, according to Sheriff Smith.

“We are very fortunate that this case investigation in our jurisdiction resulted in an arrest without further incident. This very volatile matter encountered by our patrol division resulted in no harm to our personnel or others. I am very appreciative of the work that our personnel put forth in this matter, especially our patrol deputies. I commend our personnel for getting this wanted suspect into custody and off our streets. I also want to thank the citizen who had the fortitude to call in this suspicious vehicle.” Sheriff Smith said.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to “secure items of evidentiary value related to the case investigations” in each of the outside jurisdictions.