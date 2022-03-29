COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man who faces 44 outstanding warrants, with 36 of them felonies, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Demeatrius Jackson, 18, was arrested on March 22, 2022, as part of a joint operation between Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office.

Among other charges, he faces 19 counts of Aggravated Assault, eight weapons charges, and two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle.

Jackson failed to appear in court Tuesday and Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.