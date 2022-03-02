COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police have caught a suspect right in the middle of a vehicle theft.

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to the incident on March 1, 2022.

Police said one of the department’s Tag Reader Units was patrolling in the area of South Lumpkin Road when the officer came upon a vehicle theft in process.

The officer saw an unoccupied vehicle that had been left running in a parking lot. The officer observed the juvenile suspect attempting to steal the vehicle, while the vehicle’s owner was chasing behind on foot.

According to the news release, the juvenile was unable to operate the vehicle and instead ran away. The officer followed after the juvenile and was able to arrest the individual.

The vehicle was returned to its owner.

According to police, investigation revealed an accomplice of the juvenile has drop him off in the parking lot to steal the vehicle. The accomplice had also fired a shot at the vehicle’s owner during the incident.

The juvenile has been taken to a juvenile detention center. He is being been charged with Aggravated Assault, Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle), and Obstruction.