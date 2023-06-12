LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the in-custody death of a 23-year-old Cusseta man arrested over the weekend for public intoxication.

Christian Wayne Strickland, 23, was arrested by Valley Police Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023, for Public Intoxication.

Investigators say upon arrival at the Chambers County Detention Facility, Strickland was placed in a holding cell under observation. Shortly after arrival, Strickland began to convulse and medical personnel responded and administered Narcan, a medication used to counteract the effects of opioid overdose. Strickland was then transported to East Alabama Medical Center. After lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

As with any in-custody death, Sheriff Jeff Nelson asked the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation. No further information will be released until the investigation is completed.