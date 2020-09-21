Charges against adult suspect upgraded to murder in deadly weekend stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Charges have been upgraded against a suspect connected to a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Joshuah Fredette, age 44, is now charged with murder in the stabbing death of Emily McDaniel.

McDaniel, age 37, was found Saturday at the 1100 block of Rosewood Drive just after 10:00 p.m. Investigators say McDaniel had been stabbed multiple times and possibly shot multiple times. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old juvenile suspect has been charged as a adult in the stabbing. The juvenile is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.

Initially Fredette was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance. On Monday, Fredette was charged with Murder.

Freddette is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Police say the investigation in to McDaniel murder is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant D. Wysinger at 706-225-4469 or dwysinger@columbusga.org.