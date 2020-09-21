Charges against adult suspect upgraded to murder in deadly weekend stabbing

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Charges have been upgraded against a suspect connected to a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Joshuah Fredette, age 44, is now charged with murder in the stabbing death of Emily McDaniel.

McDaniel, age 37, was found Saturday at the 1100 block of Rosewood Drive just after 10:00 p.m. Investigators say McDaniel had been stabbed multiple times and possibly shot multiple times. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old juvenile suspect has been charged as a adult in the stabbing. The juvenile is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.

Initially Fredette was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance. On Monday, Fredette was charged with Murder.

Freddette is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Police say the investigation in to McDaniel murder is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant D. Wysinger at 706-225-4469 or dwysinger@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 56°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 76° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 79° 63°

Thursday

73° / 68°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 73° 68°

Friday

81° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 81° 69°

Saturday

82° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 69°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories