DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Pensacola man was arrested in Freeport FL, for burglary and drug charges, after pulling evidence from his buttocks.

Walton County Sherrif Officers responded to the Outpost RV Park in Freeport FL, following a report of a suspect illegally entering a residence.

Christopher Giles, 35, of Pensacola, reportedly entered the residence where a verbal argument began between Giles and the apparent homeowner. Giles fled the scene and was later found by deputies while walking on County Highway 3280.

While searching the suspect for weapons, deputies asked if he had anything illegal on his person to which he replied, “I don’t know.”

According to deputies, Giles then pulled a clear bag from his buttocks which contained Methamphetamine, Heroin, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, and Naloxone Hydrochloride.

Giles was arrested and charged with burglary and 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was given a $15,000 bond and is reportedly still incarcerated.