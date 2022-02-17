Chevron gas station boarded up following recent shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus gas station on the city’s south side has been boarded up after a recent string of violent crimes. The Chevron on Farr Road has been the scene of two shootings this month alone, one with a fatality.

The windows of the store are so shot up, the owner has boarded up the entire front of the store while he awaits replacement glass.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Kivonte Clark, 25 was shot and killed in the parking lot of the gas station.

Less than a week later, gunshots rang out again. On Feb. 8, 2022, multiple shots were fired into the station. There were no reported injuries in that incident. But glass was busted, and bullet holes are visible inside the store.

News 3 spoke with Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon on Wednesday about the crime hotspot.

“We have few people here that have tried to create incidents that causes others to be fearful,” said Blackmon. ” And we don’t want any of that to take place. And that’s why we have officers assigned to this area to give attention to what is taking place.”

Blackmon tells News 3 there have been no arrests in the three shooting incidents at the Chevron. They all remain under investigation.