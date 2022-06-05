COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department was notified at 7:08 pm, regarding a child being shot at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in South Columbus.

The gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital by Columbus Fire & EMS, their condition is unknown at the time.

The CDP Robbery and Assault Unit is on the scene along with additional law enforcement. This is an ongoing investigation.

News 3 has a reporter on the scene, we will continue to update you online and air as more information becomes available.