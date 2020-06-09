Children, ages 6, 8, 12, arrested after school break-in resulting in $50K in damage

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials say three children accused of vandalizing a school in Oklahoma were arrested this weekend.

Authorities with the Altus Police Department say the kids are accused of breaking into the Altus Intermediate School.

Investigators say the school sustained at least $50,000 in damages.

Officials said surveillance cameras inside the school captured the kids damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers in multiple rooms, and damaging doors and windows.

The children, who are ages 6, 8 and 12 years old, were released to their parents.