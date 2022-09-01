MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records.

More News from WRBL

24-year-old Alexander Jara-Garcia was booked into the Madison County Jail on August 12 after he is accused of breaking into cars at a Madison golf club. He was charged with three counts of burglary/unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and one count of being a fugitive from justice.

He is being held without bond.

According to WKRN’s reporting, Jara-Garcia is one of four men suspected in a series of crimes across Middle Tennessee and in Portland, Oregon. The group is said to be from Chile and were first spotted breaking into unlocked cars at a Portland golf club.

Investigators with the Portland Police Department said that the men stole credit cards, then stopped at multiple Best Buy locations to purchase electronics. This left authorities with plenty of surveillance footage of the men.

Detectives say Jara-Garcia has most recently been living in New York City but has overstayed his visa.

WKRN says that the Chilean National is fighting his extradition back to Tennessee, while the District Attorney’s office has reportedly filed a governor’s warrant to bring him back to Portland, despite his wishes to remain in Alabama.