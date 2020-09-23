‘Chipmunk’ bandit robs Louisiana pharmacy

Crime

by: KLFY Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A man dressed in a chipmunk outfit robbed a Louisiana pharmacy at gunpoint over the weekend, according to KLFY.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around noon Saturday at the Medicine Chest pharmacy.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said surveillance video showed the armed suspect running from the store’s parking lot to the rear door of the store, forcing an employee back inside.

Once inside, the suspect escorted the employee through the store at gunpoint as she filled his bag with an undisclosed amount of narcotic medication. He then walked out of the rear door of the store and ran westbound towards a nearby apartment complex, Guillory said.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

