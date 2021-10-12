Chris Breault representing suspended District Attorney Mark Jones in criminal case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In a turn of events during the arraignment for suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones, personal injury lawyer Christopher Breault will be representing him in this criminal case. The news comes a surprise, as Jones was previously acting as his own attorney in this case.

Jones is accused in a nine-count indictment brought by the Georgia Attorney General’s office following a GBI investigation of alleged criminal misconduct during his first eight months in office.

Breault previously stated he would have to see evidence before committing to representing Jones in this matter and said the change in representation came after he was able to look at the evidence in the case, including a video showing Jones allegedly attempting to get Columbus Police Corporal Sherman Hayes to lie under oath so the February 2021 Elijah Farral shooting death case would be upgraded from involuntary manslaughter to murder.

“He hasn’t committed a crime, I don’t believe he’s committed a crime,” said Breault. “I think the jury, everyone I’ve shown the videos to, I’ve done focus groups already on it and I think they will be laughed at (referencing the videos) in court.”

The motion hearing is set for Oct. 21 at 3:00 p.m. and the trial is set for Nov. 8. The presiding judge in this case is Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden of Warner Robins.