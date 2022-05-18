COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County man has been arrested after deputies say he killed multiple dogs and discarded their bodies off a bridge.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a complaint on Monday night from neighbors who say a man was shooting at dogs on County Road 608.

When officers responded, they say they did not find the bodies of any dogs, as they had already been killed and disposed of. The suspect, Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, told deputies they were thrown off a bridge at a nonspecific location.

The suspect told the investigator that these were stray dogs and they were becoming aggressive.

Multiple dogs are suspected of being killed by Kelley, according to deputies.

Investigators are still searching for the specific bridge and location of the dogs’ bodies.

Kelley was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

He was released from the Coffee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.