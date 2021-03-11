“They’re lying, I didn’t do it”: Cold case murder suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A second suspect from a cold case murder pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Recorder’s Court.

Emanuel Holloway, 46, appeared before Judge Julius Hunter on Thursday morning. Holloway faces a murder charge in the April 2, 2008 shooting death of Paul Hill.

During the hearing, Holloway became emotional and started screaming, “They’re lying, I didn’t do it.”

Holloway was escorted out of courtroom by Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies. The hearing continued without Halloway.

Holloway’s attorney, William Kendrick, says this is a difficult time for his client. “He’s emotional, he’s upset,” William said. “To think that a person’s words, a person’s lie about you, could land you in jail for years. Waiting on trial, you’re darn tooting, you’re going to be upset.”

The investigation also resulted in the arrest of Shanita Evette Wyatt, who is also charged with murder in the case.

Holloway’s arrest came two weeks after Wyatt was charged. Detective Stewart Carter told the court that witnesses say both suspects were at the house the night of the murder.

Carter says that jewelry has been recovered that once belonged to the victim. Police are waiting on DNA test results from hair fibers found on Wyatt’s shoes and from pants that the victim was wearing.

Carter told the court that Holloway was cooperative with investigators. Holloway has turned in his cell phone and has given his DNA. Both Holloway and Wyatt have a history of robberies, and Wyatt previously had an aggravated assault charge.

Holloway stated during an interview that he was familiar with the victim’s home and has sold drugs there, Carter testified. Holloway also denied killing the victim, saying he has no information about what happened.

Investigators say there is not yet any physical evidence that points to Wyatt or Holloway as the shooter.

Holloway’s attorney William Kendrick argued that there is no probable cause and that his client should be released on bond until the DNA results come back from GBI.