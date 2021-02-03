 

Cold case suspect to appear in Columbus court for murder of Albert Woolfolk

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A cold case murder suspect in a 2003 Columbus death will make his first appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Columbus Police Department.

Alvin Barfield, accused of murdering Albert Woolfolk in a 2003 deadly stabbing, was located in South Carolina in December 2020. The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Unit hunted Barfield down and took him into custody in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Jan. 21, 2021.

Now, CPD’s Fugitive Unit has picked up Barfield to extradite him back to Columbus before his hearing on Friday. He’ll be in a Columbus court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 to face charges for Woolfolk’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 28°

Thursday

60° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 60° 54°

Friday

57° / 34°
Rain
Rain 80% 57° 34°

Saturday

57° / 39°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 57° 39°

Sunday

60° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 60° 38°

Monday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 65° 45°

Tuesday

66° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 66° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

44°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

7 PM
Clear
1%
47°

44°

8 PM
Clear
1%
44°

41°

9 PM
Clear
2%
41°

38°

10 PM
Clear
2%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
3%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
4%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
34°

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
32°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
30°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
29°

29°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
29°

30°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
30°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
35°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories