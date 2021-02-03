Cold case suspect to appear in Columbus court for murder of Albert Woolfolk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A cold case murder suspect in a 2003 Columbus death will make his first appearance in court on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, according to a spokesperson for the Columbus Police Department.

Alvin Barfield, accused of murdering Albert Woolfolk in a 2003 deadly stabbing, was located in South Carolina in December 2020. The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Unit hunted Barfield down and took him into custody in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Jan. 21, 2021.

Now, CPD’s Fugitive Unit has picked up Barfield to extradite him back to Columbus before his hearing on Friday. He’ll be in a Columbus court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 to face charges for Woolfolk’s death.