COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After three long years, a local Columbus family finally received closure after a 19-year-old shooting suspect appeared in Superior Court.

Tellious Brown was just 17 years old when he was arrested and charged for the shooting death of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn back in April of 2019.

According to the prosecutor on the case, Brown was also charged with the armed robbery of a local Zaxby’s and stealing a vehicle.

According to evidence presented in court, Brown had run into Wilborn and shot him several times. After the shooting, Brown took Wilborn’s bike and discarded it an hour later.

During the court proceeding, Judge Bobby Peters asked Brown several times why he shot Wilborn, but Brown could not provide an answer.

The victim’s sister and daughter also spoke and shared words about their lost loved one and expressed their feelings towards Brown.

For the victim’s daughter, the case is heartbreaking, but she left Brown with a message of encouragement to do better.

“When I got that call around 4 a.m. in the morning to tell me that my father had passed away, I immediately thought that hope was gone; hope is awful,” said Wilborn’s daughter. “I hope that this young man, as my husband stated, uses his life and makes decisions for himself and his family that is going to make his heart and his family’s heart and everyone’s heart smile.”

As the sentencing hearing concluded, Brown was convicted for all three charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his felony murder charge, a 20 years sentence for armed robbery, and 20 years for stealing a vehicle.

Both 20-year sentences will run concurrent, and the three years Brown has spent in jail will count towards both sentences.

Brown’s Criminal Defense Attorney, William Kendrick, says, his client’s sentencing concluded with the best possible outcome considering the circumstances of the case.

“Here today, he went ahead and accepted a plea agreement that included life with the possibility of parole for him to serve. That was a good resolution for him as a result of his age and the results of the evidence that we saw that was in the case,” said Kendricks. “And also, too, it was a good resolution for the families of the victim and for the family of my client.”