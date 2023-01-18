COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus authorities are releasing new details in a deadly armed robbery that happened around four months ago.

According to officials, Steven Daniels died in a shooting on Sept. 30, 2022, at Georgetown Drive.

Police now say the shooting was a result of an armed robbery.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, suspects Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves in.

Authorities state McCarter was justified in the shooting as he was being robbed at the time. However, he was in possession of a stolen firearm and he now faces a count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to police.

Neely is charged with armed robbery for his alleged role in robbing McCarter.

McCarter is set to appear in recorder’s court for his preliminary hearing Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. Neely will appear on Friday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m.