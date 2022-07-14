COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the shooting on N. Lumpkin Road that left one man injured this past Monday.

The Robbery and Assault Unit’s investigation determined that Johnathan Andrew Washington, 35, is a suspect in the shooting that occurred at Big Cat gas station at 1:30 p.m.

The victim rode into the parking lot with a woman, and stayed in the vehicle as the woman went into the store. While in the vehicle, the victim supposedly said something to the suspect as he walked by.

Police say that the suspect then approached the vehicle, and shot the victim one time with a handgun.

The woman returned to the vehicle and proceeded to take the victim to the hospital, while the suspect left the scene.

This shooting left the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Officials proceeded to obtain arrest warrants for Washington covering aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 14, The Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team served those warrants, as well as a warrant to search Washington’s home. Washington was then taken into custody.

Washington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 9:00 a.m. in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Sergeant J. Bailey at 706-225-4342 or email at JBailey@columbusga.org.