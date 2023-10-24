COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus businessman pled guilty to child pornography charges in federal court on Tuesday.

Edward Sprouse Boyd Sr., 49, admitted to possessing thousands of pornographic photos of girls under the age of 12. Prior to his arrest, Boyd was an executive of his family business — Goldens’ Foundry and Machine Co.

The case started back on Aug. 20, 2020 when Boyd’s Midtown Columbus home was raided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. Eighteen electronic devices containing pornographic images were seized from his house.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary had this to say about Boyd’s case:

“Our office will hold accountable those who possess, distribute or create child sexual assault material, content which profoundly harms kids,” said Leary. “I want to commend the GBI for their dedicated and ceaseless efforts to protect children and bring predators to justice.”

After establishing the Boyd was mentally competent to enter the plea, Land asked him, ‘Are you pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty?”

“Yes, sir,” Boyd responded.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office then read the facts of the case into evidence before the plea.

The GBI received a tip from an organization that monitors the internet for child exploitation. That led to Boyd’s address and internet provider address.

The search uncovered more than 5,000 images and 1,100 videos classified as child abuse material. There were another 10,600 images and more than 1,000 videos classified as child exploitative/age difficult.

Judge Clay Land set Boyd’s sentencing date for Jan. 23. Boyd is facing up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. He is also facing supervised release for the rest of his life and being required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Up until sentencing day, Boyd is allowed to remain free on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Boyd could have been taken into custody after pleading guilty, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not object to his bond.

Boyd’s case was in Superior Court for the last three years before the federal charges were brought. The case is still pending in Superior Court, though there is an agreement to drop those charges with the federal guilty plea.

“This case serves as a strong reminder of our commitment to protecting children from the atrocities of child sexual abuse,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “These acts against innocent children will not be tolerated in any capacity and our Child Exploitation & Computer Crimes Unit will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners for the protection of our children.”

No cameras are allowed in federal court.

