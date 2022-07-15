COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man facing vehicular homicide charges in an April 29 crash on Macon Road was ordered held without bond Friday morning during a Recorder’s Court hearing.

Brent Smith, 42, was driving a concrete truck when it crashed into an SUV, killing the driver of the other vehicle, police testified.

According to police testimony, there was a video inside the concrete truck Smith was driving and that video showed him snoring and nodding off as the truck swerved on Macon Road out near Pratt & Whitney.

Blood tests showed that Smith has methamphetamines and amphetamines in his system at the time of the crash.

Smith is charged with Homicide by vehicle 1st degree; Driving under the influence (meth); Reckless driving; Failure to maintain lane; Following too closely.

Michael Garner represented Smith and asked for a lower bond because of the injuries Smith suffered in the crash. He suffered neck and back injuries and is currently under the treatment of a neurosurgeon.

The case was bound to Superior Court. Garner said he will seek a bond immediately.