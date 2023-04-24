COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man with criminal history pleaded guilty to illegally possessing two pistols he tossed into the backyard of a home while fleeing deputies.

Raymond Richmond faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine, states Attorney’s Office. Sentencing will occur within 90 days.

According to court documents, on Dec. 15, 2020, a deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), observed a car without a brake light and attempted to stop. Richmond was the driver who slowed down in a residential area and exited the car with a black bag and took off running.

Police said that during a brief foot chase, Richmond tossed his bag in the backyard of a residence. He was apprehended and deputies found a .40 caliber Glock pistol with 26 rounds of ammunition, a .380 Kel-Tec pistol with five rounds of ammunition, along with crack, cocaine, pills and marijuana in the bag.

At that time Richmond was wanted on several outstanding warrants. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said, “The message is out that convicted felons caught with guns in Columbus will face federal charges, which carry stiff penalties.”