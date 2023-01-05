COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail.

A CPD Patrol Officer found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Da Grill King and Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Road.

CPD Police Officers issued a Fugitive from Justice arrest warrant for 53-year-old Linwood Harris. Officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections, Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation later located Harris at a residence on the 2200 block of Mahan Drive.

The police department says Harris exited the residence after verbal commands were given by the officers and surrendered without incident.

Authorities arrested and booked Harris into the Muscogee County Jail and charged him with being a Fugitive from Justice.

The charges are based on multiple arrests and warrant issued in Alabama relating to escaping and stealing a vehicle.

CPD says it expects that an extradition request will be made by Alabama officials, and the process will be decided by judicial officials.