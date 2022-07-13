COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department executed various arrest warrants for a man who was involved in a fatal car accident on April 29, 2022.

Police say that officers responded to a crash that resulted in the death of one around the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkin Roads. The Motor Squad began the investigation, serving arrest warrants on July 12, 2022.

Brent Smith, 42, is being charged with the following:

Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)

Driving Under the Influence (Methamphetamine)

Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

Following too Closely

Smith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 9:00 a.m. in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Corporal S. Harris at (706) 641-5991, or email at SHarris@columbusga.org.