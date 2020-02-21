Columbus Fire Captain, woman, charged with theft after removing flowers from Park Hill Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Fire Captain and a Columbus woman were charged with felony theft by taking after being accused of stealing flowers from graves at Park Hill Cemetery.

Police charged Fire Captain Ryan Rogers and Carolyn Rogers with the thefts after receiving video evidence from a Columbus family. The two were arrested on warrants and charged based on physical and testimonial evidence.

The Columbus Fire Department is conducting an administrative investigation based on the allegations, Chief Fire Marshal Ricky Shores confirmed to News 3.

“The Department is conducting an administrative investigating into an incident involving Park Hill Cemetery that took place on February 7,” Shores said, but did not name the Rogers. “…the department is conducting that investigation, and we don’t comment on ongoing administrative investigations.”

A police report shows that both Rogers were charged on Feb. 20, and appeared in Recorder’s Court on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.

While the administrative investigation by the Fire Department is ongoing, the police investigation into the incident has ended.