 

Columbus Firefighter charged with sexual battery and violation of oath identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Columbus Police Department identified the Columbus Fire & EMS Dept. employee who charged on Dec. 3, 2020 with sexual battery and violation of oath of office.

Rodney Boles, 53 of the Columbus Fire Department, was arrested by the Columbus Special Victims Unit at 10:30 a.m. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of violation of oath of office.

Yesterday, Dec. 3 the Columbus Fire Department announced Boles’s arrest, but did not identify him. However, officials said that he had been placed on unpaid administrative leave as a result of the investigation.

Boles made an appearance in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4.

