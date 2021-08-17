Columbus gang member sentenced 7 years in prison for illegal possession of gun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A known gang member from Columbus has been sentenced to serve more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a firearms charge in federal court.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, on August 17, 2021, Jermichael Bellamy, age 28, was sentenced serve 90 month in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

On April 29, 2021, Bellamy pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Bellamy, a “validated” gang member, was arrested by police in October 2020 on outstanding warrants.

Officials say at the time of Bellamy’s arrest on Oct 15, 2020, police found a loaded pistol and four loaded magazines, as well as cocaine and a digital scale inside his car.

“Bellamy refused to learn from his past mistakes and continued to possess firearms and put our citizens in danger, and now he will serve time for it,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

According to officials Bellamy is a member of local hybrid gangs Alleyboy Gang and 852.

When Bellamy was arrested, investigators say they found found poster boards with “ABG,” “852” and gorilla images drawn on them. Bellamy was also wearing a “852” necklace and had a “852” tattoo.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said he is pleased with the outcome in this case.

“Jermichael Bellamy—a gang member and repeat felon—is now off the streets of Columbus due to his continued criminal activity. Repeat violent offenders will face federal prosecution,” said Leary.

After Bellamy is released from prison, he will be subject to three years of supervision. Additionally, there is no parole in the federal prison system.