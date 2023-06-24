COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren in March have been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab.

According to the law enforcement, skeletal remains were found in the 5200 block of Transport Boulevard in East Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the remains were discovered around 2 p.m. on March 9.

An investigation was launched, and skeletal remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab.

Skeletal remains positively identified as Hispanic male 18-year-old Sergio Alamo and his mother and grandmother have been informed.

This case is now being treated as a homicide.