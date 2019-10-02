Columbus judge sentences convicted child molester to two life sentences—plus 80 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Recently convicted child molester A’Andre Allen, almost 31, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences — plus 80 years for three counts of child molestation, a crime Allen committed against three young victims.

In 2017, Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation. He was found guilty last month in a trial in front of Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins.

Allen’s defense attorney, public defender Robert O’Melveny, said his client was remorseful, and had been praying to God for forgiveness since his incarceration.

“Mr. Allen chose prayer over the justice system to redeem himself,” O’Melveny said, and asked Mullins to sentence his client to the minimum of 25 years plus probation.

For those five charges, Mullins sentenced Allen to life imprisonment —plus 80 years, broken down by charge:

Count one aggravated child molestation – Life Imprisonment

– Life Imprisonment Count two aggravated child molestation – Life Imprisonment, consecutive to count one

– Life Imprisonment, consecutive to count one Count three child molestation – 20 years imprisonment, consecutive count two

– 20 years imprisonment, consecutive count two Count four child molestation – 30 years imprisonment, consecutive to count three

– 30 years imprisonment, consecutive to count three Count five child molestation – 30 years imprisonment and lifetime probation, consecutive to count four

Allen can appeal the conviction and sentence early next year.