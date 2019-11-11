Columbus jury convicts Short in the murder of 83-year-old woman

It took a Muscogee County Superior Court jury less than an hour and a half to convict a Columbus man in the stabbing death of an 83-year-old woman inside her Midtown home.’

The verdict against Angelo Bernard Short came late Friday after a weeklong trial in front of Judge Ron Mullins.

On a crack cocaine binge, Short robbed and stabbed Peggy Gamble to death in 2016. In addition to the murder conviction, Short was also convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, auto theft and obstructing police.

The sentencing date has not been set. The 45-year-old Short faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors had four interview tapes, the last of which Short confessed to the crime. The defense tried to say someone at the scene with Short was responsible for Gamble’s death.