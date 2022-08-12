COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes.

On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the police department resulted in a Simply Battery (Family Violence) warrant issued for Derrien Deas, 17, of Columbus, Georgia.

On July 23, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to Lumpkin Road regarding another report of a domestic dispute involving Deas. According to the police department, the second dispute resulted in physical violence and firearm use.

Derrian Deas is charged with the following the incident:

Kidnapping

Home Invasion

Simple Battery

Aggravated Assault

Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

On Aug. 4, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to Kevin Court concerning Deas being involved in another dispute involving the same victim. The police department says the dispute involved physical violence and handgun use.

The incident on Aug. 4 resulted in the following charges against Deas:

Home Invasion

Battery (Family Violence)

Aggravated Assault

Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

On Aug. 5, the Columbus Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office found Deas at a residence in Russell County, Alabama. Authorities say Deas was detained and booked into the Russell County Jail.

Deas waived extradition and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at Recorder’s Court on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.