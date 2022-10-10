COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged after a fatal hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road last Thursday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today.

DeAntre Wolf is charged with the death of a 13-year-old female after he was accused of hitting both the female victim and an 11-year-old male victim.

According to law enforcement, Wolf turned himself in last Friday evening and admitted to the hit-and-run incident. They say he showed remorse after turning himself in.

Wolfe’s criminal defense lawyer Shevon Thomas explained how law enforcement statements’ made in court show that his client is remorseful and that the accident is an unfortunate situation.

“Well, you know, as I told the judge, it’s sad to have an innocent life and one right now in the hospital; it’s sad. And he is very remorseful,” said Thomas. “He asked me to send condolences to the family and to express his sympathy, which I did that in court this morning.”

As the preliminary court hearing concluded, Judge Robert Williams denied Wolfe’s bond due to his vehicular homicide charge, noting that he shouldn’t have even been driving on the road without a license.

Wolfe’s case will now move to Superior Court.