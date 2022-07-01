COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Several loved ones attended the court hearing of 57-year-old Clarence Catron in recorder’s court on Friday morning. He has been charged with concealing the death of another after a body was found in his backyard that the Muscogee County Coroner’s Officer believes is his wife’s, Julie Catron.

He plead not guilty to the charge and investigators from the Columbus Police Department confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police confirmed that cadaver dogs were used in the search of the home located on Carriage Dr. The dogs located two shovels near a brick shed that was between a wooden privacy fence and a chain fence. In the shed there was a shallow grave which is where the body was found.

Officials confirmed that the identity of the body is not known at this time and the gender could not be determined due to the state of the body. The body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy and identification. There is no time estimate on when the identity of the body will be confirmed.

Julie was last seen in November 2021 and had been married to Clarence for 13 years. She was originally from Canada and had lived in the United State for 13 years prior to her disappearance. Police confirmed there is no death certificate registered for her.

Police also confirmed that Clarence’s son moved into the home in November 2021 and confirmed that Julie was not there when he arrived. They also confirmed there are witnesses to the case.

The public defender representing Clarence requested a $20,000 bond but Judge Julius Hunter bounded the case over to Superior Court with no bond.

Clarence’s family declined to comment at this time. Stick with WRBL as this story develops.