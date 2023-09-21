COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man accused of the shooting death of 26-year-old Mardarrius Collier appeared in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing early Thursday morning.

Kevin Maurell Brown was charged with killing Collier in the 400 block of Oates Avenue earlier this month and was arrested on Sept. 16.

While in court, Kevin Maurell Brown pled not guilty to several charges including murder and theft by receiving.

During Brown’s hearing, a witness said he saw Brown after Collier was shot, and the witness positively identified Brown as the shooter.

Columbus District Attorney Stacey Jackson says thanks to CPD the state should have enough evidence to have a case against Brown.

“The police department in their investigation put a solid case together. … We have a witness. We have video. We have the defendant’s admission,” Jackson said. “Once everything gets bound over to Superior Court and we receive all the information from the police department and get autopsy back, should be a case we can present to the Grand Jury pretty swiftly.”

At the conclusion of Brown’s hearing, Judge David Ranieri ordered him to be held at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

