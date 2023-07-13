MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the conviction of a Columbus, Georgia, man and Phenix City, Alabama woman for participating in an East Alabama drug trafficking operation.

38-year-old Andre Tremayne Franklin from Columbus, Georgia, and 27-year-old Kahlia Nichelle Washington from Phenix City, Alabama, were convicted by an Opelika federal jury on Wednesday.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the DEA initiated an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation in 2020. The investigation revealed that a Columbus man, 30-year-old Justin Garrett supplied methamphetamine and cocaine to Franklin and other individuals to be resold.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence that Franklin would usually store and sell drugs in a stash house located in Phenix City. Washington aided Franklin with operating the stash house and would contact Franklin when customers would arrive at the house.

Garrett pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute on June 22, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama says Franklin’s and Washington’s sentencing date will be scheduled in the upcoming months ahead.

At sentencing, Garrett and Franklin both face a sentence of up to life in prison. Washington could face five to 40 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also provided additional information about other following co-defendants involved in this case:

On June 22, 35-year-old Xavier Toombs from Phenix City pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and faces up to life in prison.

On June 22, 33-year-old Ryan Brown from Phenix City pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and is facing up to life in prison.

On June 23, 28-year-old Torrez Jenkins, from Jonesboro, Georgia, received 64 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Jenkins pled guilty to the charge on March 6.

On June 27, 34-year-old Lorenzo Miles from Columbus pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On June 28, 34-year-old Khourtney Jakeith Brown from Phenix City pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The DEA, FBI, United States Marshalls Service, Auburn Police Division, Eufaula Police Department, Phenix City Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office helped with investigating this case. U.S. Attorneys Kevin P. Davidson and Brett J. Talley are prosecuting this case.