 

Columbus man appears in court after allegedly shooting his 70-year-old stepfather

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man accused of killing his own family member appears in court this morning.

Marlon Reese, 36, pled not guilty to shooting and killing his step-father, Walter Williams, 70, after accusing him of inappropriately touching his son.

Police say on January 11 around 4:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 4900 block of Mehaffey St. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Reese standing in the front yard. Officers say Reese first told them an active shooter was in the home holding his mother, Cynthia Williams, hostage. He later recanted that story and told them he was the shooter.

Inside the home, officers located Walter lying in the hallway dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Reese and Cynthia Williams were brought in for interviews. Williams indicated that her son came to the home around 8 a.m. allegeding Walter touched his son. Police say Cynthia tried to calm him down and to leave the home.

Reese left, but eventually came back, still angry but this time armed.

Walter was coming out of the bedroom, and they immediately had an altercation ensued, and Reese eventually shot Walter multiple times, killing him. Cynthia told police she saw the shooting. Two other children were in the home during the incident as well.

After the shooting, Reese hand the gun to his mother and she left it for police.

Reese was taken into custody but questioned police about being in custody for “shooting a ‘child molester.”

Police say during the interrogation, Reese wanted the door open and as the detective was getting up and walking to the door, Reese attacked him, punching him in the head several times.

He then attacked another officer. Police say it took about 3-4 other officers to subdue him. Police say Reese did resist arrest.

Police say he did not have handcuffs on only shackles. One officer was sent to the emergency room, the other just saw a primary care physician.

Police say there were no reports of molestation. The accusation of inappropriate touching were not confirmed either.

The case was bound to Superior Court.

