COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning for a bond hearing, over a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead in Nov. 2020.

Lilmarcus Terell Ransom had been in jail for over 2 years without bond. He was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

According to police, Toombs was shot and killed in the area of Cusseta Road and Conner Road.

Superior Court Judge John Martin ruled Ransom would receive a 75-thousand dollar bond with special conditions. Judge Martin informed Ransom of the stipulations of his bond.

“You know how long a football field is,” asked Martin. “It’s 100 yards. That’s the length that you cannot come within that residence. It cannot come within any family member or relative of Mr. Toombs. You understand that?”

Even though bond was set, Judge Martin says there’s a possibility Ransom may not be released from jail due to issues regarding violation of probation.