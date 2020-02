COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Special Victims Unit has arrested a Columbus man on several sex crimes dealing with children on Wednesday.

25-year-old Charles Laverne Boston has been charged with Felony Child Molestation, Felony Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Felony Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.

Boston will appear in recorder’s court on Friday, February 28 at 9:00 a.m.