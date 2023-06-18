COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man is arrested and charged with trafficking drugs and illegal possession of a firearm, says the Columbus Police Department (CPD).

According to law enforcement, officers responded to the 1000 block of Fort Benning Road on Saturday, June 17, in reference to a welfare check. During the search of the residence, officers seized:

31 grams of meth

2 grams of heroin

2 firearms

Drug-related objects

CPD says Curtis Thomas, 54, was arrested and charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug-related objects.