COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced through a collaborative effort with other law enforcement agencies the arrest of a Columbus man for his alleged involvement in an August shooting that left one injured.

According to CPD, on Aug. 27 around 12:30 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to Armour Road and Sidney Simmons Boulevard to a report about a shooting. After arriving on the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

CPD says the victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he later was determined to be in stable condition.

During an investigation, investigators found multiple shell casings dispersed across Armour Road and Sidney Simmons Boulevard and that traffic was heavy at the time of the shooting. Following the investigation CPD obtained arrest warrants for 23-year-old Adrian Palmer.

CPD says on Wednesday through a team effort, CPD along with the FBI, MCSO and the Coweta Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest Palmer at the Club Hill Apartments on Warm Springs Road.

Palmer is charged with the following:

Aggravated assualt

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Three counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.

CPD says additional arrested related to the shooting are pending and the investigation is still ongoing.