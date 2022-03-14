COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 13, 2022, the Columbus Police Department received a report that a Georgia State Trooper needed assistance concerning a suspect who evaded him.

The suspect fled in his vehicle and eventually fled on foot. A Columbus Police Officer obtained a description of the suspect and broadcasted the information to other officers.

Another Columbus Police Officer found the suspect walking in front of the TJ Maxx located at 3201 Cross Country Drive. The officer identified the suspect as Davonta Hill.

Inside Hill’s vehicle, authorities discovered several weapons, magazines, ammunition, around 100 grams of marijuana, and packaging materials for drug sales.

The Georgia State Patrol charged Hill with multiple traffic violations.

The Columbus Police Department charged Hill with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute,

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

Hill is scheduled to appear at a Recorder’s Court Hearing on March 14, 2022, at 2 p.m.