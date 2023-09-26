COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Columbus man after an investigation revealed a four-year-old passenger in the vehicle he operated was injured in a single-vehicle accident.
CPD arrested Jamaris Snipes in connection to a vehicular accident causing serious injury to a juvenile passenger in the vehicle he was operating.
The incident happened on May 2, 2023, at 7:04 p.m. near Kings Mountain Court and Kings Mountain Road. CPD says during an investigation, it was determined Snipes was driving a silver Ford Mustang at the time of the accident. CPD also classified the accident as a single-vehicle accident that caused the four-year-old to suffer from “serious injuries.”
CPD charged Snipes with the following:
- Felony serious injury by vehicle
- Driving under the influence
- Reckless driving
- Child restraint
- Safety belt
- Failure to maintain lane
- Laying drag
- Speeding
Snipes is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday at 2 p.m.