COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, around 1:55 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to Fire Station 11 on Warm Springs Road to a report about a vehicular accident.

According to Columbus Police, responding officers found a vehicle that crashed into the fire station building, which authorities say incurred minor damage.

Officers identified the driver as 37-year-old Joseph Taylor. Police say that Taylor did not suffer from any injures and “had fallen asleep at the wheel.”

Further investigation conducted by Columbus Police revealed Taylor at the time of the accident, possessed a firearm and illegal drugs.

Authorities arrested Taylor and charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object

Failure to Maintain Lane

CPD says officers transported Taylor to the Muscogee County Jail and he is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 8 a.m.