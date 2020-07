COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man is in police custody after being arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving a child.

On Tuesday, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested 21-year-old Timothy Mayes-Howe.

Mayes-Howe is charged with two counts of felony Child Molestation, two counts felony Statutory Rape, and two counts felony Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

Mayes-Howe will be making a Recorder’s Court appearance on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.